Emily Blunt discusses uncomfortable moments while filming romantic scenes

Actor Emily Blunt isn't one to shy away from the realities of her craft. During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, she delved into the complexities of building chemistry with fellow actors, particularly when filming romantic scenes. The 41-year-old actor sat on a chat show where she revealed that despite her professional demeanour, there have been instances where she has struggled to connect with her co-stars on a personal level, reported People magazine.

She admitted, "I've had chemistry with people I haven't liked," hinting at the challenges of forging rapport on set. When asked to divulge specific names, Blunt remained discreet, refusing to incite speculation.

Instead, she reflected on the elusive nature of chemistry, describing it as "an ethereal thing" that either exists naturally or doesn't. The 'Oppenheimer' actor shared some tactics she employs to bridge the gap when the chemistry is lacking, emphasising the importance of finding something to appreciate about her fellow actor.

Even in instances where the connection feels forced, Blunt strives to identify redeeming qualities to enhance on-screen rapport. Despite her efforts, Blunt confessed that some moments on set, particularly during intimate scenes, have been less than enjoyable.

When asked if she ever felt nauseated while kissing a fellow actor, Blunt candidly admitted, "absolutely," as per People magazine. Blunt's transparency sheds light on the less glamorous aspects of the acting profession, where moments of discomfort are sometimes inevitable.

However, she also highlighted positive experiences, such as her collaboration with Ryan Gosling on their upcoming action-comedy, 'The Fall Guy.' Addressing her camaraderie with Gosling, Blunt expressed admiration for the actor's character and professionalism, reaffirming their positive working relationship.

Blunt's revelations echo sentiments expressed by fellow female star Anne Hathaway, who recently spoke out about uncomfortable experiences during chemistry tests earlier in her career. Hathaway recounted being asked to engage in multiple kissing scenes during auditions, highlighting the evolution of industry standards over time. (ANI)

