'Humare Baarah' to Release on June 7, Previously Titled 'Hum Do Humare Baraah'

The makers of ''Hum Do Humare Baraah'' on Monday announced that the title of the film has been changed to ''Humare Baarah'' as per a directive by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Starring Annu Kapoor and Parth Samthaan, the movie will be released in theatres on June 7.

Directed by Kamal Chandra, ''Humare Baarah'' is produced by Radhika G Film & Newtech Media Entertainment. Ravi S Gupta, Birender Bhagat, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh are credited as producers, with Triloki Prasad set as co-producer. ''The film, which was initially titled 'Hum Do Humare Baraah', has been retitled as per the directive of the Censor Board and will now be known as 'Humare Baarah'. The movie is set to release on the big screen on June 7th,'' the makers said in a statement. Working on 'Humare Baraah' has been an incredible journey, Kapoor said. ''The film delves into some complex and sensitive topics, and I believe the new title aligns better with our storytelling. I'm excited for audiences to experience the heart and soul of this project on June 7th,'' the actor said in a statement.

''The new title reflects the essence of the movie, and I believe it will resonate with viewers,'' added Gupta and Bhagat.

According to the makers, the upcoming film also marks the film debut of TV star Parth Samthaan, known for shows such as ''Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan'' and ''Kasautii Zindagii Kay''.

Ashwini Kalsekar, Rahul Bagga, Paritosh Tiwari, Manoj Joshi and Aditi Bhatpahri also round out the cast of the film. Viacom18 Studios will release ''Humare Baarah'' in theatres nationwide, the makers said.

