Makers of 'Gen V' announce plans to honor Chance Perdomo's legacy in upcoming series

The producers of the superhero action series Gen V have announced they will not recast Chance Perdomos role following his death, saying no one can replace the actor who died in March.Perdomo, who played the role of Andre Anderson in Prime Videos spin-off series of The Boys, died in a motorcycle crash at the age of 27.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 06-05-2024 14:11 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 14:11 IST
The producers of the superhero action series ''Gen V'' have announced they will not recast Chance Perdomo's role following his death, saying no one can replace the actor who died in March.

Perdomo, who played the role of Andre Anderson in Prime Video's spin-off series of ''The Boys'', died in a motorcycle crash at the age of 27. In the show, Andre is a popular student at Godolkin University with the ability to manipulate things magnetically.

The makers of ''Gen V'' shared the announcement in a social media statement on Sunday.

''As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory. We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance,'' they said.

The storyline of the second season, set to start shooting this month, is being rewritten to incorporate Perdomo's demise.

''Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May,'' the ''Gen V'' producers added.

Perdomo made his small screen debut with a recurring role in the third series of the CBBC adaptation of ''Hetty Feather'' in 2017 and next year, earned a British Academy Television Award nomination for his performance in the BBC Three film ''Killed by My Debt''.

He rose to prominence with the role of Ambrose Spellman, Sabrina's (Kiernan Shipka) cousin, in the Netflix series ''Chilling Adventures of Sabrina''. His character often served as Sabrina's conscience, confidant and accomplice.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

