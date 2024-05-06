Left Menu

Devdiscourse | Tokyo | Updated: 06-05-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 15:01 IST
Kaiju No. 8 Introduces Formidable New Villain, Kaiju No. 9
Image Credit: Twitter | KaijuNo8_O_EN
The anime series Kaiju No. 8 has taken an exciting turn with the introduction of a new villain, Kaiju No. 9, in its latest episode. This new kaiju poses a significant threat, showcasing unique abilities and a level of intelligence that marks a stark departure from previous monsters depicted in the series.

Kaiju No. 8 follows the story of Kafka Hibino, who once dreamt of joining Japan’s defense forces to fight against giant monsters but instead found himself working in cleanup. His life takes a dramatic turn when he becomes able to transform into a kaiju, leading to his designation as "Kaiju No. 8" and making him a target for the defense forces.

Kaiju No. 8Episode 4 of the series introduced Kaiju No. 9, a monster capable of speaking and exhibiting human-like cunning. This new kaiju defeated Kikoru, a key member of the defense forces, with ease, demonstrating its power and strategic mind. The episode ended with a twist revealing that Kaiju No. 9 had been disguised as a human, working alongside Kafka's old cleanup crew.

To coincide with the character's debut, the anime's official Twitter account announced the voice actors for Kaiju No. 9: Hiroyuki Yoshino will voice the monster form, and Tomokazu Sugita will voice the human form. Fans can get a closer look at the character designs and hear the voice actors bring these new roles to life by visiting the anime’s Twitter page:

As Kaiju No. 8 progresses, the introduction of Kaiju No. 9 adds a layer of complexity to the storyline, hinting at darker plots and more intense conflicts to come. The series streams new episodes every Saturday at 7:00 AM PST on Crunchyroll and X, with episodes available on-demand shortly after their live airing.

Fans are eagerly anticipating future episodes to see how Kafka will handle the threat of Kaiju No. 9 and what the villain’s true intentions are, as the series promises more thrilling battles and dramatic developments.

Also Read: Hunter x Hunter Fans Excited as Yoshihiro Togashi Teases Manga's Comeback

