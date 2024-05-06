Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri pose with 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' team at wrap-up party

Makers of the much-anticipated film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' recently hosted a star-studded wrap-up party to mark the completion of the film starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' promises a "perfect blend of laughter and drama, immersing viewers in the charm and energy of the swinging 90s."

The picture captures Rajkummar, Triptii, Mallika Sherawat posing with other members of the team. Rajkummar opted for a casual outfit for the party. He wore a white t-shirt teamed up with a grey jacket and denim jeans.

Dressed in a black stylish top with wide-leg jeans, Triptii looked gorgeous. Recently, Rajkummar treated fans to a fun dance video on 90s hit song 'Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se' featuring himself and Triptii after completing the shooting of the film.

In the video, RajKummar and Triptii showcased their on-screen personas with some cute yet funny behind-the-scenes antics. Along with the post, she wrote, "Hamara Dance Video."

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video', the film is created by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, Balaji Telefilms, & Wakaoo Films in association with Thinkink Picturez. The film will hit theatres on October 11, 2024.

Besides this film, RajKummar will also be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' alongside Janhvi Kapoor. It is a sports drama. 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' star Sharan Sharma has directed the film.

He also has 'Srikanth' in his kitty. Rajkummar portrays the life of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite his visual impairment.

Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur who founded Bollant Industries, providing employment to unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Born visually impaired in 1992 near Hyderabad, his life story is inspiring. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)