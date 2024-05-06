Left Menu

Malayalam actress Kanakalatha dies after prolonged illness

Noted Malayalam actress Kanakalatha passed away at 64 due to prolonged illness. She had acted in around 350 films and several serials, including "Guru" and "Kauravar." CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan expressed condolences.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:38 IST
Noted Malayalam film actress Kanakalatha passed away at her residence here due to a prolonged illness, according to sources within the film industry.

The 64-year-old actress had been unwell for a few years due to Parkinson's disease and amnesia.

Kanakalatha, who transitioned from theatre to cinema, has acted in approximately 350 films and numerous serials.

Some of her notable films include ''Guru,'' ''Akasha Ganga,'' ''Aniyathipravu,'' ''Kauravar,'' and ''Rajavinte Makan''.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan condoled her demise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

