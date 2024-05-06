Malayalam actress Kanakalatha dies after prolonged illness
Noted Malayalam actress Kanakalatha passed away at 64 due to prolonged illness. She had acted in around 350 films and several serials, including "Guru" and "Kauravar." CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan expressed condolences.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Noted Malayalam film actress Kanakalatha passed away at her residence here due to a prolonged illness, according to sources within the film industry.
The 64-year-old actress had been unwell for a few years due to Parkinson's disease and amnesia.
Kanakalatha, who transitioned from theatre to cinema, has acted in approximately 350 films and numerous serials.
Some of her notable films include ''Guru,'' ''Akasha Ganga,'' ''Aniyathipravu,'' ''Kauravar,'' and ''Rajavinte Makan''.
CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan condoled her demise.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Medanta Gurugram Earns Recognition in Newsweek's 'World's Best Hospitals' for the Fifth Year
Tragic Loss of Street Vendor's Life in Gurugram, Suspects Apprehended After Intoxicated-Related Incident
Gorkhaland Issue: Bimal Gurung Affirms Conditional Support for BJP
Disturbing Discovery: Toddler Found Critically Injured in Gruesome Incident in Gurugram
RBI orders Gurugram-based TalkCharge to refund PPI-Wallet Funds to Customers