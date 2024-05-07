Left Menu

Cyber Crime Clampdown: Gurugram Police Arrests 11 Fraudsters, Unearths Over Rs 14 Crore Scam

Gurugram police arrested 11 cyber fraudsters for defrauding people of Rs 14.60 crore through online purchases on OLX and social media platform Instagram. The fraudsters had 4,279 complaints and 198 cases registered against them, with 16 cases in Haryana including 5 in Gurugram. Police recovered Rs 4.20 lakh, four mobile phones, and two SIM cards from the accused. The investigation revealed that the fraudsters had committed fraud across the country, with a total amount of Rs 14.60 crore.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-05-2024 00:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 00:17 IST
Gurugram police on Monday said they arrested 11 cyber fraudsters who allegedly duped people across India of about Rs 14.60 crore.

According to police, 4,279 complaints and 198 cases were found to be registered against these fraudsters. DCP Siddhant Jain said Rs 4.20 lakh, four mobile phones and two SIM cards were recovered from the accused. After examining these SIM cards and reviewing the data from the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Center (I4C), it was found that fraud of about Rs 14.60 crore has been committed by these fraudsters across the country, he added.

Out of the total cases registered against them, 16 are lodged in Haryana, including 5 in Gurugram, police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Deepak Kumar, Naveen, Dhanvant, Bharat Keshwani, Paras Rajbhar, Manish Kushwah, Deepak Kushwah, Nadeem, Rakesh, Navin and Amita Singh, they added.

''During the police interrogation it was revealed that these accused used to commit fraud in the name of purchasing goods online on OLX and by defrauding money through social media platform Instagram," DCP Jain said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

