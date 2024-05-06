Billy Idol recalls working with Miley Cyrus in 'Night Crawling', says, "She really works hard..."

American singer-songwriter and musician Billy Idol recalled his working experience with Miley Cyrus on the duet 'Night Crawling' from her 2020 album Plastic Hearts, reported People. Idol's friend, music producer Andrew Watt, worked on the project featuring glam rock and synth-pop.

The "Dancing with Myself" singer claims Cyrus, now 31, asked Watt if she could perform a song in Idol's manner when the producer inquired if she wanted to collaborate with the idol, which led to the song's creation. The 'Sweet Sixteen' singer revealed that he feels connected to Cyrus for a specific reason.

"She really works hard at what she does. I've watched her rehearsing," said Idol, who has performed live with the singer multiple times. "She has a lot of fun, but she takes it seriously, rather like what I do.... We're having a lot of fun, but we're being serious at the same time. So there's a little bit of both going on." Idol stated that Cyrus' work ethic inspired him to collaborate with her because he understands how difficult it is to achieve as a solo artist.

"She's really committed to what she does. That excited me a lot that I saw how committed she was. It takes a lot of commitment because it is all about you, it's you doing it," he shared. Idol said that their song 'Night Crawling' reminds him of his youth. "It's fun thinking about those days, and Miley was still living inside," Idol admitted, reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)