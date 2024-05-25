Left Menu

Here is how Ben Affleck helped Jennifer Lopez for her role in 'Atlas'

Jennifer Lopez's 'Atlas' co-star has revealed how her husband, Ben Affleck, helped her prepare for her role, reported People.

ANI | Updated: 25-05-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 25-05-2024 17:00 IST
Here is how Ben Affleck helped Jennifer Lopez for her role in 'Atlas'
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez(Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
Jennifer Lopez's 'Atlas' co-star has revealed how her husband, Ben Affleck, helped her prepare for her role, reported People. Lopez, 54, plays in the new Netflix thriller as data analyst Atlas Shepherd, whose strong suspicion of artificial intelligence is tested after embarking on a mission to catch a renegade robot, according to the film's description.

Her co-star, Sterling K Brown, described why Affleck, 51, would recite lines from Smith, her AI friend, voiced by Gregory James Cohan, to help Lopez nail down her character. "Every once in a while, Ben would read the lines for Smith. And I think the newlyweds, still very much in love, I think she just wanted to hear his voice," Brown, 48, said. "And so sometimes, the reactions that you got from her were because she was listening to her husband's voice," he added.

Like Lopez, Affleck has also been busy working on a movie project, 'The Accountant 2', which caused him to miss out on attending Lopez's film premiere in Los Angeles. His absence at the premiere also comes amid reports that the couple is living separately and are experiencing tension in their marriage.

Lopez was asked about her marriage to Affleck while promoting Atlas in Mexico City, and told a reporter, "You know better than that." Simu Liu, another one of her costars, also stood to her defence, telling the reporter, "C'mon, don't come in with that energy, please.

"If I could just end on one thing, Jen is a producer on this movie and the reason why I am here and why Sterling [K. Brown] was in this beautiful movie because Jen cares," continued Liu, 35. "And Jen cares about things like representation and diversity, and she's a boss." 'Atlas' is now available to stream on Netflix, reported People. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

