Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth grace Cannes red carpet for 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' world premiere

ANI | Updated: 15-05-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 23:48 IST
Team 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' at Cannes 2024. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The 77th Cannes Film Festival commenced with an explosion of glitz and glamour on May 14, as Hollywood's finest descended upon the picturesque French Riviera for the highly anticipated premiere of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'. Among the constellation of stars gracing the event were the magnetic duo of Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, who united for the world debut of 'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga'.

Directed by the visionary George Miller, the film delves into the genesis of the iconic character Furiosa, portrayed by Taylor-Joy, in a prequel to the acclaimed 2015 hit 'Mad Max: Fury Road'. Radiating elegance, Anya Taylor-Joy adorned a tulle ivory gown paired with a sleek neckpiece and bold makeup, while Chris Hemsworth charmed in a beige suit with black pants.

In a light-hearted moment captured on Instagram by Taylor-Joy, Hemsworth showcased his playful side with a Cannes-themed "dad joke," eliciting laughter from his co-star and fans alike, earlier in the day. Social media erupted with praise for the affable actor's comedic timing, with enthusiasts dubbing it "Dad joke 101 ft Chris Hemsworth."

As the Cannes red carpet shimmered with opulence, Taylor-Joy and Hemsworth stood out as the epitome of sophistication. Their impeccable fashion choices added to the excitement surrounding the film's premiere.

'Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga' marks the fifth installment in the beloved Mad Max franchise, boasting an ensemble cast including Elsa Pataky, Tom Burke, and Nathan Jones. The movie is set to hit theatres on May 24. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

