Met Gala 2024: Lea Michele flaunts her baby bump in blue

Actress-singer Lea Michele, who is expecting her second child, proudly flaunted her baby bump at Met Gala 2024.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 08:40 IST
Lea Michele (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Actress-singer Lea Michele, who is expecting her second child, proudly flaunted her baby bump at Met Gala 2024. Channeling Sleeping Beauty's iconic blue dress in honour of the Met's current exhibit, Lea looked as gorgeous as ever. Her gown featured white flowers on the bodice.

She kept her makeup and hair simple and went for a dramatic flair wearing a gorgeous, puffy tulle boudoir robe. The Glee alum announced she was expecting her second baby with husband Zandy Reich in a March 27 Instagram post, as per People.

"Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed," she wrote in the caption. The couple also share a 3-year-old son Ever Leo.

This year's Met Gala exhibit theme, Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, is set to feature 250 items from the Costume Institute's permanent collection. The works will be displayed at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art in new ways, including elements such as video animation, CGI, AI and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

