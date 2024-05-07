Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 08:46 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 08:46 IST
Met Gala: Dua Lipa strikes a pose in black lace gown
Singer Dua Lipa (Image source:X). Image Credit: ANI
Singer Dua Lipa served an all-black look at Met Gala 2024. She arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing a skin-bearing lace skirt and corset set that featured an array of intricate details sure to inspire some double takes.

To top off the lace black-and-cream look, the Radical Optimism artist accessorized with a black feather boa draped across her shoulder, sheer gloves, a diamond necklace and a diamond body chain that draped across her low waist. She was definitely "levitating" at the gala. The 28-year-old's latest appearance would be her third time walking up those infamous red steps, with her first appearance at the annual event dating back to 2019, as per E!Online.

The "Houdini" singer noticeably walked the red carpet without her rumoured boyfriend, Callum Turner. The couple, who confirmed their relationship in January, were spotted enjoying a late-night date on April 24, following Dua's electrifying performance at the TIME100 Gala.

According to the photos and videos going viral on the internet, the 'Levitating' star opted for a black and white floral dress paired with black tights and heels, exuding effortless elegance. She accessorized with a silk black clutch and a classic black trench coat, her fiery red locks cascading in loose curls. Callum donned a dashing blue suit with a lighter-hued tie, complemented by black boots and a crisp white dress shirt.

Despite their public appearances, both Dua, 28, and Callum, 34, have remained tight-lipped about the details of their relationship. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

