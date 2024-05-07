Left Menu

Met Gala 2024: Nicki Minaj blooms in 3D floral minidress

Taking the 'garden of time' dress code seriously, rapper Nicki Minaj appeared at Met Gala 2024 in a yellow minidress with 3D metal flowers.

07-05-2024
Nicki Minaj (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Taking the 'garden of time' dress code seriously, rapper Nicki Minaj appeared at Met Gala 2024 in a yellow minidress with 3D metal flowers and a bob hairstyle with an arched bubble ponytail. The look featured a low-cut neckline and she teamed it with yellow leather heels.

Minaj has a history of wearing bold Met Gala looks over the years, like the ultra-low-cut Burberry gown she wore to the 2022 event, which showed off a bit more than she bargained for, as per Page Six. In December 2023, the 'Anaconda' singer admitted that the busty dress "cemented the fact" that she needed to get a breast reduction.

"The only unplanned thing about my look is my boobs popping out, because they made my cup size a little small," she joked on the red carpet that night, adding, "Enjoy these t-ties, 'cause y'all ain't gonna see that ever again." While the mom of one skipped the 2021 Met Gala over its vaccine mandate, she's worn plenty of other standout styles to past Met Balls, including a ballerina pink look in 2019 and a black-and-red H&M gown to the 2017 fete.

Co-chaired by Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Bad Bunny, the Met Gala 2024 stood as a beacon of elegance, epitomizing the intersection of art, culture, and haute couture. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

