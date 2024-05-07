Left Menu

Alia Bhatt Steals the Spotlight in Intricate Floral Sabyasachi Saree at Met Gala 2024

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt returned to the Met Gala carpet, this year opting for a floral saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.In her second outing at the prestigious fashion gala, held annually at New Yorks Metropolitan Museum of Art, the actor garnered spotlight with her elegant saree which extended into a 30-foot-trail.Bhatts couture saree, crafted by 163 artisans, paid homage to the official dress code for the 2024 Met Gala -- The Garden of Time.It featured extensive hand embroidery with silk floss, beads, sequins, semi-precious stones and fringed with glass beads.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 11:11 IST
Alia Bhatt Steals the Spotlight in Intricate Floral Sabyasachi Saree at Met Gala 2024
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt returned to the Met Gala carpet, this year opting for a floral saree by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

In her second outing at the prestigious fashion gala, held annually at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, the actor garnered spotlight with her elegant saree which extended into a 30-foot-trail.

Bhatt's couture saree, crafted by 163 artisans, paid homage to the official dress code for the 2024 Met Gala -- "The Garden of Time''.

It featured extensive hand embroidery with silk floss, beads, sequins, semi-precious stones and fringed with glass beads. The hand-crafted blouse was studded with emeralds, Basra pearls, tourmalines and multi-coloured sapphires, according to the official Instagram page of the designer.

To complete the look, Bhatt wore Sabyasachi High Jewellery's Bengal Royal collection studded with tourmalines, sapphires, emeralds and diamonds.

The 31-year-old actor had made her debut at the Met Gala in 2023 with a Prabal Gurung gown.

In her Instagram post, Bhatt said the outfit took ''a life of its own'' as the team went about creating an Indian interpretation of Gala's universal theme.

''Creating this has been quite an experience… fun and stressful in equal parts. It has taken a collective effort of 163 dedicated individuals, including master craftspeople, embroiderers, artists, and dyers, investing a total of 1965-man hours to create this ethereal saree.

''As I wear this outfit, I feel incredibly grateful to embody this exquisite creation, a testament to boundless love and painstaking effort,'' the actor wrote, while giving a shout-out to her collaborators for the dress.

Bhatt was not the only Indian personality to walk the Met Gala carpet.

Industrialist Isha Ambani dazzled in a couture saree gown by Rahul Mishra, featuring a stunning long floral train and intricate hand embroidery.

Socialite Natasha Poonawalla, who has been regular at the Met Gala, also turned heads in a custom-made ensemble dress from Maison Margiela's Artisanal Collection, curated by iconic designer John Galliano.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024