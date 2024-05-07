Richard Rankin Discusses Roger's Thrilling Journey in Outlander' Season 7

As Outlander Season 7 continues to captivate viewers on Starz, Richard Rankin, who plays Roger MacKenzie, offers insights into what fans can expect in the forthcoming episodes.

In an exclusive discussion with RadioTimes.com, Rankin shared that despite challenging circumstances, Roger's journey will pivot towards an "exciting adventure."

The Starz Outlander series, renowned for blending historical elements with dramatic narratives, is based on Diana Gabaldon novels. It follows the story of Claire Randall (played by Caitríona Balfe), a nurse from 1945 who is transported back to 1743 Scotland where she meets and falls in love with the Highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

Rankin highlighted a significant shift in Roger's story arc for Outlander Season 7: "So, in the next part of season seven with him going back to him trying to find Jem, that's going to be the main plot point for his story. So that's quite an exciting adventure that takes him away from his usual sort of family."

Outlander Season 7 deviates from Roger's typical storylines centered around domestic life with his wife, Brianna. Rankin elaborated on the new dynamics, stating, "We usually find him with his wife Brianna. So, we’ll get to see him sort of go on a bit of a journey with Buck, which is good fun. We see their relationship develop and how that unfolds."

The evolving relationship between Roger and Buck (Diarmaid Murtagh), which has previously been fraught with tension, is expected to mend. The backstory includes a significant conflict where Buck betrayed Roger to the militia in Season 5, almost costing Roger his life. However, Season 7 sees them coming together to rescue Roger's kidnapped son, Jemmy, from Brianna’s colleague Rob Cameron (Chris Fulton), which strengthens their bond.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the next batch of episodes of Outlander Season 7, expected in November 2024. As the series approaches the adaptation of its final books, its continued popularity ensures that the saga of time travel, romance, and historical drama remains far from over.

Stay tuned for more updates on Outlander Starz and other Hollywood series developments.