Mesmerizing Sounds of Sanatan: Dr. Dinesh Shahra's 'Sangeet Se Sanatan ki Yatra' Podcast Unveils

This podcast series not only celebrates the richness of Indian musical heritage but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for embracing oneness, wisdom, and the essence of the Sanatan Way of Life.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2024 16:52 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 16:52 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7: Dr. Dinesh Shahra, renowned for spearheading the Yellow Revolution of India, is set to launch an innovative podcast titled 'Sangeet Se Sanatan ki Yatra.' This unique initiative brings together distinguished personalities from the Indian Music Industry for insightful conversations. Among the illustrious guests are Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, Padmashri Anuradha Paudwal, eminent singer Madhushree Bhattacharya , and credible Sitarist Purbayan Chaterjee.

Unlike traditional podcasts, 'Sangeet Se Sanatan ki Yatra' promises a deeper exploration into the intersection of music and the timeless principles of Sanatan. Dr. Dinesh Shahra, known for his concrete industrialist background, emphasizes the significance of Sanatan's principles in music, encapsulating the belief of 'Vasudev Kutumbakum' – one world, one family.

The podcast series aims to unveil the intrinsic connection between Sanatan and music, delving into profound insights shared by industry stalwarts. The episodes will be released on the Sanatan Living YouTube Channel, a platform dedicated to conveying values related to the Sanatan Way of Life, oneness, wisdom, and inspiring narratives that resonate with individuals.

Dr. Dinesh Shahra's 'Sangeet Se Sanatan ki Yatra' promises to be a captivating journey into the realms of music, spirituality, and timeless wisdom. Through engaging conversations with industry luminaries, listeners can expect to gain deeper insights into the profound influence of Sanatan principles on music and life. This podcast series not only celebrates the richness of Indian musical heritage but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for embracing oneness, wisdom, and the essence of the Sanatan Way of Life.

