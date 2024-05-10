Welcome Pilgrims: Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri Shrines Open for Chardham Yatra

The Chardham Yatra began on Friday as the doors of Kedarnath, Yamunotri, and Gangotri temples in the Garhwal Himalayas were opened for devotees on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after remaining closed during the winter season.

The doors of Kedarnath and Yamyunotri were opened at 7 am while the portals of Gangotri were opened at 12.25 pm in the presence of a large number of devotees amid chanting of hymns.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with his wife Geeta were present as the portals of Kedartnath were opened for devotees.

''It is an auspicious day for which we wait throughout the year. I welcome you all on the occasion. May you all be showered with the blessings of Baba Kedar,'' Dhami said, addressing a gathering outside the temple after offering prayers.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma also attended the opening ceremony in Kedarnath and was welcomed by Dhami.

Dhami said the first puja in Kedarnath was performed for Prime Minister Narendra Modi who played a ''pivotal role'' in the reconstruction work carried out in Kedarpuri.

''I prayed for Modi ji's long life so that we continue to get his leadership for a long time to come and his vision of a developed India is achieved,'' Dhami said.

About 10,000 devotees witnessed the opening of the portals of Kedarnath.

In accordance with tradition, devotional tunes were also played by a band of the Army's Grenadier Regiment.

The temple was decorated with more than 20 quintals of assorted flowers. At the time of opening of the doors of the shrine, flowers were also showered on pilgrims by a helicopter.

The doors of Yamunotri dham located in Uttarkashi district were also opened for the devotees at 7 am.

Thousands of devotees present in the temple premises chanted 'Jai Maa Yamuna' as its doors opened. The doors of Badrinath will open on Sunday.

