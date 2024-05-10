Left Menu

Akshay Kumar set to headline The Entertainers Tour in Australia

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to headline the highly-anticipated The Entertainers Tour once again

ANI | Updated: 10-05-2024 23:21 IST | Created: 10-05-2024 23:06 IST
Akshay Kumar set to headline The Entertainers Tour in Australia
Akshay Kumar (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to headline the highly-anticipated The Entertainers Tour once again. The last season happened in North America in 2023. This year, The Entertainers tour will take place in Australia in August.

Akshay will be accompanied by celebrities like Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Elnaaz Norouzi, Sonam Bajwa, and Stebin Ben. The celebrities are expected to deliver stellar performances to a live audience leaving an imprint in the global arena. The second season of the world tour will happen in Melbourne and Sydney.

On the acting front, Akshay was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'. He is gearing up for 'Jolly LLB 3'.

Recently, Akshay took to Instagram to share a fun video from the sets featuring him, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. The clip begins with Arshad warning everyone to beware of "Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly BA LLB Duplicate". Following this, Akshay is seen introducing himself as the "original" Jolly. The video ended with a glimpse of Saurabh Shukla.

Akshay also has 'Welcome To The Jungle,' slated for release during the Christmas 2024 weekend. He also has 'Sarfira,' directed by Sudha Kongara and 'Khel Khel Mein' in his kitty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sued for denying gay employees in vitro fertilization coverage and more

Health News Roundup: Merck's endometrial cancer therapy fails trial; NYC sue...

 Global
2
China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

China and Hungary Expand Strategic Cooperation Amidst Xi Jinping Visit

 Hungary
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 10

 Global
4
Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off Runway

Senegal Plane Fire Injures 10 as Boeing Catches Fire on Takeoff Skidding Off...

 Senegal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024