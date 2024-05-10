Akshay Kumar set to headline The Entertainers Tour in Australia

Actor Akshay Kumar is all set to headline the highly-anticipated The Entertainers Tour once again. The last season happened in North America in 2023. This year, The Entertainers tour will take place in Australia in August.

Akshay will be accompanied by celebrities like Nora Fatehi, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Elnaaz Norouzi, Sonam Bajwa, and Stebin Ben. The celebrities are expected to deliver stellar performances to a live audience leaving an imprint in the global arena. The second season of the world tour will happen in Melbourne and Sydney.

On the acting front, Akshay was last seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.' The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'. He is gearing up for 'Jolly LLB 3'.

Recently, Akshay took to Instagram to share a fun video from the sets featuring him, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla. The clip begins with Arshad warning everyone to beware of "Jagdish Tyagi aka Jolly BA LLB Duplicate". Following this, Akshay is seen introducing himself as the "original" Jolly. The video ended with a glimpse of Saurabh Shukla.

Akshay also has 'Welcome To The Jungle,' slated for release during the Christmas 2024 weekend. He also has 'Sarfira,' directed by Sudha Kongara and 'Khel Khel Mein' in his kitty. (ANI)

