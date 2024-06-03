Breaking Barriers: Bill May's Artistic Swim to the Olympics

Bill May can't help but chuckle at the mere mention of "Saturday Night Live," aware that the conversation will veer toward Martin Short's 1984 skit. The mockumentary portrayed two brothers striving for the Olympics in what was then women's synchronized swimming. Fast forward to today, and May, a 45-year-old Californian, is eyeing a debut at the Tokyo 2024 Olympics in artistic swimming, newly open to male competitors.

May vividly recalls Dec. 17, 2022, when he received the call confirming men could compete in the 2024 Games, a dream he never thought possible in his career. As a trailblazer in the sport, his dream also coincides with a broader effort to make artistic swimming more inclusive.

Having performed with Cirque du Soleil and coached at Santa Clara Artistic Swimming, May's career is a testament to perseverance and passion. His potential appearance in Paris aims to inspire future generations, demonstrating that anyone can achieve their dreams with dedication and hard work.

