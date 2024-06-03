"The greater the height at which a kite is cut, the greater would be its fall": SP's Akhilesh attacks BJP

With the completion of all seven phases and a few hours left for the Lok Sabha election results to be out, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav launched an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the greater the height at which a kite is cut, the greater would be its fall. "Jitni unchai par jakar kat ti hai patang, utna hi bada hota hai uska patan," posted the SP chief on microblogging site X.

The post by the SP supremo accused the BJP of spoiling social harmony and destroying brotherhood. In an attack on the BJP, the post read, "The BJP spoiled the social harmony in the country and ended brotherhood, made caste fight against caste and made community fight against community."

Adding further, Akhilesh Yadav said in his post that the result of the election will come from the Matgadna, the 'counting of votes', not from Mangandna, just imagination. He wrote in the post, "The election result will come from 'counting of votes', not from 'imagination'! 'Mann ki Baat' does not apply to elections. There, 'Jan ki Baat' prevails and when the aware public is alert, no one can act arbitrarily."

Meanwhile, as the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections will begin on June 4, Harish Chander, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, said that three-tier security arrangements have been put in place at various centres, deploying around 3,000 police personnel. Speaking to ANI, Harish Chander said, "There are tight security preparations for the counting day. A three-tier arrangement has been made in which two companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and one company of the Pradesh Armed Constabulary (PAC) have been deployed."

A day ahead of the counting of votes, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said on Monday that in the Lok Sabha elections, India recorded the highest voter turnout in the world, adding that the Indian elections are indeed a "miracle." Addressing a press conference on Monday, CEC Rajiv Kumar gave a standing ovation to all voters who took part in the Lok Sabha elections.

CEC further said that 312 million women voters cast their vote in the General Elections 2024, which is 1.25 times the number of women voters in 27 EU countries in their last national election. Reflects the ECI's commitment to inclusive elections. The women voters' figures are 1.25 times greater than the voters of 27 countries in the EU.

Rajiv Kumar said that in the Lok Sabha elections, the poll body has not seen the violence. "This is one of the general elections where we have not seen violence. This required two years of preparation," he said.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised for a hat-trick win in Lok Sabha polls with a massive majority. Exit polls were predicted on Saturday and indicated that the ruling party at the centre would improve its performance in several states ruled by other parties. A few exit polls predicted that the BJP-led NDA could reach the goal of "400 paar" stated by BJP leaders in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases on April 19, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi steering the BJP campaign. Votes will be counted on June 4. (ANI)

