Palestine Seeks UN Court Approval to Join South Africa's Genocide Case Against Israel

Palestinian officials have formally requested to join South Africa's case at the United Nations' top court, aiming to hold Israel accountable for alleged genocide in Gaza. This request, published on Monday, underscores claims that Israel's ongoing military operations are systematically targeting Palestinian society, culture, and social institutions.

The appeal to the International Court of Justice, filed on behalf of the 'State of Palestine' and signed by Palestinian Authority Foreign Ministry official Ammar Hijazi, contends that Israel's actions constitute a systematic effort to erase Palestinian society. South Africa's initial case, filed late last year, accuses Israel of violating the genocide convention through its military actions in Gaza. Israel, however, denies these allegations, stating that its operations are necessary to counter threats from Hamas following the deadly attacks on October 7.

The conflict in the southern city of Rafah has significantly disrupted humanitarian aid, exacerbating shortages of food, medicine, and other critical supplies for Palestinians. Gaza's Health Ministry reports over 36,000 deaths due to Israeli bombings and ground assaults. Despite preliminary orders from the court urging Israel to prevent casualties, increase humanitarian aid, and halt its Rafah offensive, the court's final decision on the Palestinian participation request remains pending.

