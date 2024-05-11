Israel orders residents from more east Rafah areas to evacuate
Updated: 11-05-2024 12:05 IST
Israel on Saturday called on residents from more areas of Rafah in the Gaza Strip to evacuate and head to the "expanded humanitarian area" in Al-Mawasi, according to a post on social media site X by the military's Arabic spokesperson.
