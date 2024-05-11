-Israel orders residents from more east Rafah areas to evacuate
Reuters | Updated: 11-05-2024 12:10 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 12:10 IST
Israel on Saturday called on residents from more areas of Rafah in the Gaza Strip to evacuate and head to the "expanded humanitarian area" in Al-Mawasi, according to a post on social media site X by the military's Arabic spokesperson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Pro-Palestinian student protest ends with peaceful evacuation of Paris university building
Kenya: At least 70 people killed in flooding, authorities order more evacuations from at-risk areas
India played key role in evacuation of Indians from Ukraine: Rajnath Singh
FACTBOX-Details of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Ammonia Gas Leak Causes Evacuations in Coimbatore