Left Menu

Motherhood Unveiled: Annapurna Group's Heartfelt Tribute on Mother's Day

Annapurna Group, a pioneering FMCG firm with over 70 years of experience in delivering pure and delightful products, is coming out with a thoughtful film on this Mothers Day. Titled Birth of a Mother, this cinematic masterpiece celebrates the essence of motherhood and pays tribute to the profound influence of mothers in our lives.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2024 14:28 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 14:28 IST
Motherhood Unveiled: Annapurna Group's Heartfelt Tribute on Mother's Day
  • Country:
  • India

Annapurna Group, a pioneering FMCG firm with over 70 years of experience in delivering pure and delightful products, is coming out with a thoughtful film on this Mother's Day. Titled Birth of a Mother, this cinematic masterpiece celebrates the essence of motherhood and pays tribute to the profound influence of mothers in our lives. ''Our founding father, Late Gouranga Chandra Ghosh, a true visionary, started building up Annapurna from scratch in the year 1952,'' shares Mr. Subir Ghosh, MD of Annapurna Group. ''Today, it reigns as a leading household name in the entire Eastern India. With an experience of over 70 years, Annapurna Group has always believed in researching and developing a delightful selection of products – sourced in its purest forms.'' Please click know more about Annapurna Group: www.annapurnagroup.in. Motherhood stands as nature's most immaculate offering, encapsulating the epitome of purity and grace. The connection shared with a mother transcends mere words; it is a beacon of authenticity, embodying the most genuine and profound connection one can encounter in a lifetime. At Annapurna Group, the celebration of purity is deeply ingrained in their ethos. ''Our aim – to deliver only the purest products to our consumers whose trust is paramount to our legacy,'' affirms Ghosh. ''Our purpose – to uphold your Right to Purity. Today and forever''. Through this film, Annapurna Group aspire to inspire audiences to reflect on the purity of maternal love and the profound bond between mother and child. As Ghosh aptly stated, ''Purity is the source of great living''. An appreciation is extended to Director Vinay Jaiswal and Mr. Subir Ghosh, MD of Annapurna Group, for laying the foundation of this film during their jam session. Vinay Jaiswal's creativity and vision have shaped this film, portraying the purity of motherhood in a completely different perspective. For further information and updates, stay tuned for the release of Birth of a Mother film. About Annapurna Group Annapurna Group is a renowned FMCG firm dedicated to delivering pure and delightful products to households across Eastern India. With a legacy of over 70 years, Annapurna Group is committed to upholding the Right to Purity and transforming kitchens into super kitchens. Artha Creations is a dynamic production house committed to crafting compelling narratives that resonate with audiences worldwide. With a focus on storytelling excellence, Artha Creations collaborates with visionary talents to bring stories to life on screen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer Strategy and Branding

Adani Embraces Growth with Raunaq Sharma's Strategic Leadership in Customer ...

 United States
4
Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

Passenger Faces Legal Action After Unruly Behaviour on Flight

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024