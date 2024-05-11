Elderly Woman Tragically Loses Life in Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu

A 62-year-old woman died in the district on Saturday after being attacked by a wild elephant, police said.

The deceased was identiffid as Nagammal (62) of Pithirkadu near Gudalur.

She was attacked by the elephant when she ventured out of her house on Saturday and was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)