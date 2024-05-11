Elderly Woman Tragically Loses Life in Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu
62-year-old Nagammal died in Udhagamandalam after an elephant attack. She was attacked outside her house and later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.
PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 11-05-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 23:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A 62-year-old woman died in the district on Saturday after being attacked by a wild elephant, police said.
The deceased was identiffid as Nagammal (62) of Pithirkadu near Gudalur.
She was attacked by the elephant when she ventured out of her house on Saturday and was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UAE: Burjeel Medical City carries out first deceased donor liver transplant
Tragic Incident: Woman Found Deceased by Hanging in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh
Salman Khan house firing: Family of deceased accused alleges he was killed by police
West Bengal: CPI(M) Leverages AI Video Technology to Feature Deceased Ex-CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya in Election Campaign
Tragic News: Nursing Student Found Deceased in Hostel