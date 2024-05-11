Left Menu

Elderly Woman Tragically Loses Life in Elephant Attack in Tamil Nadu

62-year-old Nagammal died in Udhagamandalam after an elephant attack. She was attacked outside her house and later succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

PTI | Udhagamandalam | Updated: 11-05-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 11-05-2024 23:54 IST
A 62-year-old woman died in the district on Saturday after being attacked by a wild elephant, police said.

The deceased was identiffid as Nagammal (62) of Pithirkadu near Gudalur.

She was attacked by the elephant when she ventured out of her house on Saturday and was rushed to a nearby government hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

