Anup Soni Cautions Fans About Fraudulent IPL Betting 'Crime Patrol' Video

Actor Anup Soni warns of a fake video circulating online, claiming to promote IPL betting. The clip, edited using AI technology, has been manipulated from his "Crime Patrol" show. Soni urges fans to be wary of such content and avoid falling prey to scam tactics.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-05-2024 14:45 IST | Created: 12-05-2024 14:45 IST
Actor Anup Soni on Sunday said a video doing rounds on social media of him promoting IPL betting is ''completely fake'' and warned fans to be wary of ''manipulated'' content on the Internet.

The purported clip has been lifted from his popular show ''Crime Patrol'', he said.

In the video, which seems to have been edited using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Soni can be seen endorsing a Telegram group to place bets during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

Soni said perpetrators manipulated his voice in an old video of Sony TV's long-running true crime anthology series ''Crime Patrol'' to serve their interest.

''This is a complete fake video and we all have to be alert as to how and to what extent things are getting manipulated these days. ''The voice totally seems like I'm only saying. Even video clips are from 'Crime Patrol'. Please be alert people,'' the former ''Crime Patrol'' host said in a statement.

Soni is the latest public figure whose videos have been tampered using AI. In the last few months, actors Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Allu Arjun, Ashutosh Rana, Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna as well as Union Home Minister Amit Shah have also fallen prey to the deepfake technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

