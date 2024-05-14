Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Minor Found Dead in Suspicious Circumstances

A POCSO case survivor was found dead with a belt tightened around her neck at Erattayar near Kattappana in this mountainous district of Kerala on Tuesday, police said. The 19-year-old woman, belonging to a financially poor family, was a survivor in a POCSO case registered two years ago.

PTI | Idukki | Updated: 14-05-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 15:17 IST
Tragic Loss: Minor Found Dead in Suspicious Circumstances
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO case survivor was found dead with a belt tightened around her neck at Erattayar near Kattappana in this mountainous district of Kerala on Tuesday, police said. The 19-year-old woman, belonging to a financially poor family, was a survivor in a POCSO case registered two years ago. The police have not revealed the details of that case.

''She was found dead on her bed in the house by a relative this morning. Family members thought she was sleeping in the room. They opened the door when their repeated calls went unanswered,'' a police officer said.

He said a belt was found tightly circled around the neck of her motionless body.

The police have sought the assistance of forensic experts, and the cause of death can only be revealed after their reports and the medical test results come, the officer added.

The woman is survived by her father, mother, and two brothers.

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at lofty valuation; Pfizer and AstraZeneca announce new investments of nearly $1 billion in France and more

Health News Roundup: Novavax shares soar on license deal with Sanofi at loft...

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country out of crisis

Pakistan: Bilawal calls for 'dialogue' among politicians to drive country ou...

 Pakistan
3
How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

How dragon fruit cultivation has emerged as game changer for Tripura farmer

 India
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - May 13

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024