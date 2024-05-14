Apis Celebrates the Quintessence of Motherhood with #PehleMaa

Mothers embody a beauty that transcends physical appearance, it's the beauty of their unconditional love, boundless compassion, and tireless dedication. They are the champions who do so much more than what meets the eye.

In every nurturing touch, in every comforting embrace, mothers weave a tapestry of love that envelops their families in warmth and security. Their selflessness knows no bounds as they tirelessly give of themselves, often putting the needs of others before their own.

Indeed, mothers are the epitome of beauty in its purest form, however, in a world where the role of mothers continue to evolve, it's crucial to honor the multifaceted nature of motherhood. This Mother's Day, Apis celebrate #PehleMaa — a day dedicated to recognizing the strength, resilience, and love of mothers everywhere, while also empowering them to prioritize their well-being.

"Our bit with #PehleMaa is a message to society in the context of #ModernMotherhood, to put Mothers first. We celebrate mothers for their selflessness, sacrifices, dedication and while doing so, let's also encourage them to prioritize their own well-being, we hope our collective synergy will remind mothers to embrace themselves says Amit Anand, Managing Director, Apis India Limited.

#ModernMotherhood transcends traditional notions of self-sacrifice, embracing the importance of self-care and empowerment. Today's mothers understand that by nurturing themselves, they become even stronger caregivers for their families. The ethos of this Mother's Day revolves around spreading awareness within society to make every concerned understand the necessity of harmonious balance between caring for families and prioritizing one's own well-being. #PehleMaa aims to reposition the narrative surrounding motherhood, emphasizing that self-care is equally important and it is an essential aspect of overall well-being. As part of the idea, Apis will be celebrating and supporting mothers on their journey through social media engagements featuring real stories of mothers embracing Modern Motherhood and participation in an event organized by Grihshobha on 18th May, themed around Empower Moms to prioritize health, happiness and Motherhood.

Video Link - https://www.instagram.com/p/C62_em-hX9S/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ulZAQ15RaZw&t=1s Let's honor mothers for their resilience, strength, and unwavering love this Mother's Day, and let's empower them to equally prioritize themselves as they continue to inspire and uplift those around them. #PehleMaa, because a nurtured mother nurtures the world.

ABOUT APIS Apis India Limited (BSE: 506166), a leading FMCG player with three generations of experience and an established reputation for sourcing, producing, and supplying quality products, officially incorporated under the identity of Apis India Limited (AIL) in 1983. The company presently has a robust network of 13 state-of-the-art facilities across India with the crown jewel 7-acre Roorkee manufacturing facility, capable of processing over hundred tonnes of honey daily and has one global facility in Dubai, UAE which upholds its production ethos that matches highest international quality standards.

From intricate testing labs to state-of-art automation, every step adheres to the highest international standards of Hygiene and Quality, evident in multiple certifications, including ISO 22000, FSSAI, and USFDA. AIL cultivates ethical partnerships with beekeepers, ensuring responsible sourcing and sustainable practices.

This rigorous commitment to quality has propelled AIL to the forefront of honey exports, gracing institutional customers, private label, retail and homes in the EU, USA, Canada, SEA, Africa, and the Middle East. To cater to the existing global demand, market expansion and growing demand, APIS has set up a state-of-art manufacturing facility in the UAE, situated in Dubai With a legacy of doing business spanning 99+ years, APIS INDIA LIMITED has been a name synonymous with quality Honey and Innovation in the global market. The business spans three generations of bee-loving entrepreneurs, who have built an empire of sweetness, transforming into one of the renowned brand leaders in Global organized honey trade.

Presently Apis India is renowned for its diverse FMCG product portfolio. Apis India is a brand synonymous with well-being and has products that cater to every Indian household.

For more details, visit : www.apisindia.com

