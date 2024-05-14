Empowering Mompreneurs: Leading the Change in 2024

Mompreneurs are the Mothers who start something big, something that is hard, and while taking care of their kids, they often leave their regular jobs, sometimes high-up ones, to be both mothers and entrepreneurs.

These moms often leave traditional jobs to be both moms and business owners. While it's more common in places like the US, it's catching on in India too.

Hello Entrepreneurs explores the stories of inspiring mompreneurs making a difference in 2024 along with raising a family, showing their strength, creativity, and determination.

1. Falguni Nayar The mother-daughter duo behind Nykaa, Falguni Nayar and her daughter Adwaita, have turned Nykaa into a top cosmetics and fashion business. Falguni's upbringing, with strong family support, taught her that chasing dreams leads to success. Today, Nykaa is proof of their hard work and vision.

2. Garima Satija Garima Satija left her comfortable HR job at 26 to establish PoshVine in 2011, a concierge service catering to unique experiences like fine dining and adventure sports. PoshVine, now operational in multiple countries, originated from Satija's desire to address the lack of information about such experiences, which many of her friends had mentioned.

3. Ghazal Alagh Ghazal Alagh, a passionate mompreneur, couldn't find safe baby products for her son. Her love for her son and passion for entrepreneurship crafted her way to finding something that was really needed and something that she eagerly planned for. It led her and her husband, Varun Alagh, to establish Mamaearth in 2016, well before the ''direct-to-consumer'' model became popular. Initially offering six baby products, Mamaearth swiftly expanded into skincare and haircare categories, driven by insights from millennial mothers seeking safe products for themselves.

4. Ruchira Darda Ruchira Darda is a dynamic entrepreneur with diverse talents. As the Director of Lokmat MahaMarathon, she has propelled this 6-city marathon circuit to unprecedented success, engaging thousands across Maharashtra. She's a prolific author of children's books and a sought-after speaker and columnist, advocating for mindful living and conscious parenting. Ruchira's TEDx talk and workshops worldwide showcase her expertise in personality science, parenting, and happiness. Her impactful presence extends from boardrooms to classrooms, earning her recognition as a visionary entrepreneur and influential leader.

5. Devangi Dalal Devangi Dalal is an accomplished Audiologist and Speech-Language Pathologist, is the Centre Director of Hearing Hearts and is one of the founders of Josh Foundation, aiding underprivileged hearing-impaired children. Renowned for her expertise in diagnosing and treating and innovative techniques tailored to each patient's needs. She empowers individuals to overcome speech and hearing challenges. She is the only Indian recognized with the American Academy of Audiology's Humanitarian Award and appointed as a Hearing Health Advocate by the Coalition of Global Hearing Health, which works with WHO.

6. Neha Sondhi Neha founded Momly to connect new moms and moms-to-be with others and experts for support. It started because Neha felt isolated after moving to Lucknow from the US. Momly has helped over 2500 women in different cities.

7. Priyanka Bajaj Taking the industry by storm, Priyanka Bajaj has taken PR and Marketing to a new level! In just a short span of 2 years, she has already built a portfolio of more than 60 clients, which include names like Aveda X Nykaa, Melissa, Payal Singhal, Out of the Blues, Supermoms, Chin Chin Chu, Game Palacio, SR Queens Mrs India Paegent, Kidsworld Girgit and many more. With a mission to give the best value for client's money and to always overdeliver, this one doesn't look like she is slowing down! 8. Zahra Jani Zahra Jani, known for her ''Being Mom And Beyond'' page with 60K followers, shares advice on parenting, fitness, and more. Recently named ''Women Influencer Of The Year,'' Jani shows how women can achieve great things beyond motherhood.

9. Moushumi Pal Moushumi Pal, a brand strategist and Founder of Woodpecker Media brings over 15 years of experience in marketing strategy, public relations, and organizing experiential events. Additionally, she serves as a certified life coach and mentors small businesses, contributing significantly to their success.

10. Neeta Maxen Neeta Maxen calls herself a ''corporate dropout mom.'' She runs multiple startups, like Kraftd-Memories and Poetry. Maxen left her job to pursue hobbies and now balances entrepreneurship with motherhood.

