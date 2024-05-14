Left Menu

'Ishq Vishk Rebound' gears up for a theatrical release on June 21

"Ishq Vishk Rebound," has a new release date. The film, starring Pashmina Roshan and others, will release on June 21st, not June 28th as earlier announced. It's a sequel to the 2003 hit "Ishq Vishk". The film has been in production since earlier this year and is produced by Ramesh Taurani under the Tips Films Limited banner.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-05-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 16:55 IST
''Ishq Vishk Rebound'', starring Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Naila Grewal, will now release in theatres on June 21.

The film, which was earlier slated for release on June 28, is a sequel to the 2003 Shahid Kapoor-starrer romantic comedy "Ishq Vishk".

Saraf, 27, shared a new poster of the film on his Instagram handle on Tuesday. The poster mentioned the film's release date as June 21, 2024.

''Re-directing you to the official season of #PyaarKaSecondRound #IshqVishkRebound,'' the ''Vikram Vedha'' actor wrote in the caption.

Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, "Ishq Vishk Rebound" went on floors earlier this year.

The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

