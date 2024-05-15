Left Menu

Man attempts suicide after girl rejects his proposal; arrested

Man attempts suicide after girl rejects his proposal; arrested

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-05-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2024 00:03 IST
Man attempts suicide after girl rejects his proposal; arrested
Representative image. Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • India

Kalyan Police in the district has arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly attempted suicide by slashing his wrists after a 14-year-old girl rejected his marriage proposal, an official said here on Tuesday.

Avesh Babu Momin went to the girl's house late in the evening of May 11, and created a scene, asking her to marry him, the official said.

When she refused, he allegedly slit his wrists with a sharp object, and also attacked the girl's family members while bleeding profusely himself.

A case under various IPC sections including 323 (assault) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and he was arrested. Further probe was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journalists through 2023 Media Awards

Merck Foundation and African First Ladies Partner to Honor 83 African Journa...

 India
2
Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

Devyani International's Q4 Net Loss Widens to Rs 48.95 Crore

 India
3
Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Deloitte Report

Companies Shift from Compliance to Impact Investing in CSR Initiatives: Delo...

 India
4
OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

OpenAI unveils GPT-4o AI model with new voice and vision capabilities

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024