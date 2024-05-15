Man attempts suicide after girl rejects his proposal; arrested

Kalyan Police in the district has arrested a 26-year-old man who allegedly attempted suicide by slashing his wrists after a 14-year-old girl rejected his marriage proposal, an official said here on Tuesday.

Avesh Babu Momin went to the girl's house late in the evening of May 11, and created a scene, asking her to marry him, the official said.

When she refused, he allegedly slit his wrists with a sharp object, and also attacked the girl's family members while bleeding profusely himself.

A case under various IPC sections including 323 (assault) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered and he was arrested. Further probe was on.

