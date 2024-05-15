TASVA, the Premium Wedding Wear Brand for Men from Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail and Tarun Tahiliani, Unveils its Flagship Mall Store in Mumbai

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. in collaboration with celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani, proudly announces the launch of TASVA's first Mall store in Mumbai. The grand opening was nothing short of spectacular with a surprise flash mob and puneri dhol performance that left the onlookers stunned. The crowd was taken by surprise when the Bollywood star and brand ambassador, Ananya Panday, made an unexpected entrance during the flash mob. The store was inaugurated by Ananya Panday in the presence of the renowned couturier, Tarun Tahiliani.

Located in the city's prime area at Oberoi Mall, the store spans 1746 sq. ft. and offers a luxurious shopping experience. The store showcases a broad range of designer ethnic and wedding wear for the modern Indian man, including the new Art Deco-inspired Dinner Jacket collection, which features geometric patterns and intricate embroidery techniques like appliqué and hot-fix. The wedding and festive attire range includes a variety of kurta sets, achkans, sherwanis and Indo-western outfits, complemented by an array of accessories such as safas, sarpeches, brooches, pocket squares, buttons, sehras, stoles, shawls, and footwear.

The store's design and decor are in keeping with Tarun Tahiliani's 'India Modern' design ethos and reflect the new reality that Indian consumers have evolved to. They now seek more meaning and expressiveness via their choices. Luxurious materials like wood, brass, and designs inspired from India's rich cultural heritage, create an ambiance that serves as a portal to a new world of Indian apparel, aligning with TASVA's brand philosophy.

Ananya expressed her thoughts saying, ''This city holds a special place in my heart. Today it's a privilege to witness the fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary style as TASVA has opened its doors in Oberoi Mall. TASVA's commitment to redefining the groom's fashion experience is commendable, and I'm excited to be a part of TASVA's journey." Commenting on the launch of the Oberoi Mall store, Tarun Tahiliani, Chief Design Officer, TASVA, expressed, "It's an honour to bring our vision to life with the grand opening of our store in Oberoi Mall, Mumbai. At TASVA, each garment is meticulously crafted to celebrate our heritage while embracing contemporary style. Our new Mumbai store is a perfect space to experience the confluence of timeless techniques and modern designs that define TASVA." Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, TASVA, shared his thoughts stating, "At TASVA, we're strategically expanding our retail footprint, and the grand opening of our first mall store in Mumbai at the Oberoi Mall, is a major milestone in this direction. This store is a beacon of our commitment to accessibility and top-notch quality in designer wedding wear." www.tasva.com.

