Bharat Pavilion inaugurated at 77th Cannes Film Festival

The inauguration ceremony of Bharat Pavilion at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival took place on Wednesday. Representing the country, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju along with H.E. Jawed Ashraf, Ambassador of India to France attended the event.

Hosted each year at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, Government of India, Bharat's participation is spearheaded by the National Film Development Corporation as the nodal agency and FICCI as the industry partner. The pavilion marks India's continued commitment to showcasing its rich cinematic heritage and fostering international collaborations with the global film fraternity. Many states/UTs like Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra among others are present representing India at Cannes Film Market this year. Tholoana Rose Ncheke, Chairperson, National Film and Video Foundation, South Africa, Christian Jeune, Director of Films Department, Deputy General Delegate, Cannes Film Festival, and Filmmaker Richie Mehta also marked their presence during the inauguration of Bharat Pavilion.

Speaking at the inauguration, Sanjay Jaju said, "Heartening to have more Indian projects in the Cannes official selection this year, one each in the competition in uncertain regard and let me also confess that both these projects have been the beneficiaries of the support from the government in terms of the incentive as well as the official core productions." "The Bharat Pavilion here would serve as a hub for networking, collaboration, promotion of Indian Cinema on the global stage. We would like to foster a greater collaboration between the Indian audio visual industry and international counterparts, thereby enhancing the visibility and accessibility of Indian Cinema worldwide and serve the national goal of using the power of Cinema to enhance the country's soft touch," added the Secretary.

Richie Mehta also shared his thoughts on the festival. "It's such a momentous occasion of Indian cinema here. Personally for me, I wouldn't have a career if not for the film festival community. The festivals have helped me basically unlocking a career. It's a real honour to be a part of this inaugural," said Richie Mehta.

"India is gaining attention worldwide, both geopolitically and economically, due to its philosophical contributions, thoughts, and ideas. Its role in a multipolar world of great uncertainty is significant as we transition from the existing international order into a new one. All these aspects are interconnected, making it increasingly important for us to have a greater presence abroad, particularly in cinema", said Jawed Ashraf. It is for the first time that the country will host a Bharat Parv at the Cannes Film Festival to engage with film celebrities, filmmakers, directors, producers, buyers and sales agents from across the world and showcase the creative opportunities and a rich bank of creative talent.

The official poster and trailer of the 55th India International Film Festival (IFFI), to be held in Goa from November 20 to 28, will also be unveiled at the Bharat Parv. (ANI)

