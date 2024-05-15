'Succession' stars Jihae joins 'Dune: Prophecy'

Actor Jihae, best known for featuring in 'Succession', has now joined the cast of the 'Dune: Prophecy' series. The South Korean actress, musician, and multimedia artist is the latest casting to be announced for the series, Variety reported.

Indian actor Tabu will also be seen in the project. Her character is described as "Strong, intelligent, and alluring, Sister Francesca leaves a lasting impression in her wake. Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital."

The series was originally commissioned in 2019 under the title 'Dune: The Sisterhood'. It is inspired by the novel 'Sisterhood of Dune' written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. The official logline states, "Set within the expansive universe of 'Dune,' created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, 'Dune: Prophecy' follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit."

In the project, Tabu will share screen space with renowned actors such as Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Johdi May, Travis Fimmel, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Mark Strong, Chloe Lea, Josh Heuston and Jade Anouka among others. The series is co-produced by Max and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise. The release date of the show is kept under wraps. (ANI)

