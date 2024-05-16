Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260: What Are Todo’s New Powers?

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are eagerly awaiting Chapter 260, which promises to reveal significant developments, especially regarding Aoi Todo. As the battle against Ryomen Sukuna intensifies, Todo’s return with potentially new powers has fans on the edge of their seats.

Todo’s Return and Potential New Powers

In the previous chapter, Sukuna's use of the Divine Flame left the battlefield in ruins, with Choso sacrificing himself to protect Yuji. However, an unexpected savior appeared, and now, all eyes are on Todo. Known for his incredible strength and strategic mind, Todo's reappearance hints at exciting new abilities that could turn the tide in this intense battle.

The Mystery of Todo’s Prosthetic Arm

One of the most intriguing aspects fans are curious about is Todo’s new prosthetic arm. After losing his hand in the battle against Mahito, Todo has been absent, training and possibly upgrading his abilities. In Chapter 260, fans might finally see the true extent of these upgrades. His prosthetic arm, significantly larger and wrapped in bandages, suggests modifications that could enhance his combat capabilities. Speculation ranges from it being a powerful weapon to a tool that complements his Boogie Woogie technique.

Impact on the Battle Against Sukuna

With Sukuna temporarily weakened from his previous domain expansion, the upcoming chapter presents a critical opportunity for Yuji and Todo to capitalize on. Todo’s potential new powers, combined with his existing abilities, could provide the necessary edge to challenge the King of Curses. Fans are excited to see how Todo and Yuji will coordinate their attacks, especially considering Todo's experience and strategic prowess.

What Fans Can Expect from JJK Chapter 260

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 Todo’s new powers and the reveal of his prosthetic arm will likely be key highlights. As the battle against Sukuna rages on, the dynamics between Todo and Yuji will be crucial in determining the outcome. Fans are particularly interested in how Todo’s enhancements will play a role in the fight and whether they will bring a decisive advantage.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 260 will be release on May 19, 2024. It will be available in Jump and Manga Plus apps.