LeBron James Throws Support Behind Kamala Harris, Sparking Celebrity-Packed Campaign

LeBron James, the NBA's top scorer, publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in her presidential campaign against Donald Trump, joining a slew of celebrities backing Harris, including Meryl Streep and Oprah Winfrey.

James, who shared a critical video of Trump's rhetoric towards minorities, has a history of endorsing Democratic candidates, previously supporting Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.

Harris seeks to consolidate support among Black men, as recent polls suggest a slight decline in her backing compared to Biden's performance in 2020.

(With inputs from agencies.)