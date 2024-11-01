Left Menu

International Outcry Over North Korea's ICBM Launch

South Korea, the U.S., and Japan condemned North Korea's recent ICBM launch as a blatant breach of U.N. resolutions. The foreign ministers of the three nations also criticized the expanding military ties between Pyongyang and Moscow during a phone call.

Updated: 01-11-2024 04:50 IST
  • South Korea

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, along with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japan's Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, have labeled North Korea's recent ICBM launch as a 'flagrant violation' of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The remarks came during a trilateral phone discussion, according to a statement from Seoul's foreign ministry. The ministers collectively denounced North Korea's ongoing military collaboration with Russia, underscoring their unified disapproval.

The international community is closely watching as tensions escalate, with concerns heightened by North Korea's renewed aggressive posturing and its strengthening ties with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

