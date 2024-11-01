International Outcry Over North Korea's ICBM Launch

South Korea's Foreign Minister, Cho Tae-yul, along with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japan's Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya, have labeled North Korea's recent ICBM launch as a 'flagrant violation' of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The remarks came during a trilateral phone discussion, according to a statement from Seoul's foreign ministry. The ministers collectively denounced North Korea's ongoing military collaboration with Russia, underscoring their unified disapproval.

The international community is closely watching as tensions escalate, with concerns heightened by North Korea's renewed aggressive posturing and its strengthening ties with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)