Home Advantage: Ugo Humbert Stuns Carlos Alcaraz at Paris Masters

In a gripping encounter at the Paris Masters, French tennis player Ugo Humbert shocked the world by defeating two-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz. The local favorite secured his place in the quarter-finals with a 6-1, 3-6, 7-5 victory, marking a significant achievement not seen since 2019.

Alcaraz, who appeared out of sync in the opening set, regained composure to claim the second set. However, buoyed by enthusiastic home support, Humbert clinched the deciding set to become the first French player to defeat a top-five opponent in Paris since his coach Jeremy Chardy's notable win four years ago.

Following the match, Alcaraz praised Humbert's exceptional performance and remarked on the unusually fast court conditions, attributing these elements to his unexpected loss. The tournament continues as top seeds navigate the intense competition, with notable wins and matchups emerging in the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)