RSS Leader Pays a Visit to Srirangam's Sacred Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat visited the renowned Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam on Friday and offered prayers. He was received by the temple priests at the entrance and was presented with a garland and shawl as part of the customary temple honours provided to VVIPs. The Sarsanghchalak was on a visit to the city on the concluding day of the four-day RSS training camp which began here on May 14.

