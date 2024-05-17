Left Menu

Akshay Kumar praises Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth': "You should be giving acting classes"

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also lauded Rao's exceptional performance.

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 19:11 IST
Akshay Kumar praises Rajkummar Rao's 'Srikanth': "You should be giving acting classes"
Akshay Kumar, Rajkummar Rao as Srikanth (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajkummar Rao's latest film 'Srikanth' has been garnering widespread acclaim, and the praise keeps pouring in. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar also lauded Rao's exceptional performance.

Kumar described the film as "a must-watch" and expressed his admiration for Rao's acting skills. "Nothing is impossible. #Srikanth is a must watch! Picture dekh ke mazza aa gaya. Rajkummar Rao, bhai ab toh acting classes shuru kar de. You are simply brilliant," Akshay Kumar wrote on his social media handle.

In response, Rao graciously thanked him, saying, "Thank you so much my dearest Akshay sir. Aapse hi seekhte hai sir. You're the best." In 'Srikanth', Rao portrays the visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla, a role that has been widely appreciated by both audiences and critics.

The actor's meticulous adaptation of Bolla's mannerisms and nuances has left viewers in awe, with many finding it hard to distinguish between the reel and real-life personas. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is preparing for his next release, 'Mr and Mrs Mahi'.

In this upcoming film, Rao plays a cricket enthusiast and stars alongside Janhvi Kapoor. The Dharma Productions film is slated for release on May 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 million; CVS Health launches new snack brand called Well Market and more

Health News Roundup: Johnson & Johnson to acquire Proteologix for $850 milli...

 Global
2
OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

OxygenOS gets animated makeover; 100+ new effects added

 Global
3
Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Child Migration Through Darien Gap Reaches Alarming Levels, UNICEF Warns

Global
4
Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

Google Gemini vs OpenAI ChatGPT: The battle for AI chat dominance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024