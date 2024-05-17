Sagarika Ghatge shares insight on future projects: "You'll see me in many more endeavours"

Former Bollywood actor Sagarika Ghatge Khan, known for her roles in films like 'Chak De! India' and 'Fox,' recently shed light on her future endeavours, hinting at exciting projects beyond the silver screen. Draped in a stunning dark red saree, Sagarika Ghatge Khan arrived at the Four Seasons Festive Showcase on Friday for an event that was a collaboration between luxury brand Akutee and Nebula by Titan.

Accompanied by her husband, former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, the duo mesmerized the audience with their grace and style. Speaking candidly about her upcoming ventures, Sagarika expressed enthusiasm and gratitude for the diverse opportunities that have come her way.

"I'm grateful for the opportunities to pursue activities I enjoy," Sagarika remarked, highlighting her passion for acting and creativity. While she continues to cherish her journey in the world of acting, she emphasises the importance of exploring various creative outlets. "Acting is something I always relish," she affirmed, underlining her affection for the craft.

Among her diverse pursuits, Sagarika revealed a special attachment to her venture named Akutee, indicating its significance in her creative journey. "Akutee holds a special place in my heart; it's another creative outlet," she said.

Reflecting on her philosophy towards work, Sagarika emphasised the significance of passion and enjoyment in one's endeavours. "You must love what you do, and I'm fortunate to do so," she stated, echoing her dedication to her craft and various creative ventures. Teasing fans with a glimpse into her future projects, Sagarika unveiled her latest venture into the realm of filmmaking.

"Currently, I've acquired the rights to a novel, and the screenplay is ready. Hopefully, you'll see it soon" she revealed. Sagarika Ghatge Khan, best known for her role in the iconic film 'Chak De! India,' married Zaheer Khan in November 2017. (ANI)

