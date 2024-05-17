Left Menu

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan steals attention with her dramatic look at Cannes Film Festival

She brought charm and elegance and took over the red carpet in an extravagant fringe gown

ANI | Updated: 17-05-2024 23:59 IST | Created: 17-05-2024 23:59 IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (Image source/ shailzaswami instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her presence felt with her gorgeous look at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. She brought charm and elegance and took over the red carpet in an extravagant fringe gown.

Aishwarya's second Cannes look was all about dramatic flair and sleeves. She wore a double-shaded outfit in blue and silver designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. She is attending the screening of Kinds of Kindness. Her pictures went viral on social media. Fashion photographer Shailza Swami shared the picture on her Instagram stories.

For her first look at the screening of 'Megalopolis', Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended the red carpet in a black and gold ensemble that epitomised glamour and sophistication. The former Miss World exuded elegance in a gown adorned with intricate golden patterns.

Her attire featured a long train embellished with opulent golden flowers, exuding an aura of regal charm. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan accessorised her ensemble with statement golden earrings, adding a touch of vintage allure to her overall look.With voluminous ruffled sleeves and a striking golden pattern adorning the front, her gown exuded a sense of grandeur and refinement.

Aishwarya retained a hint of nostalgia with her retro-inspired hairstyle, opting to keep her hair cascading down, accentuated by elegantly placed pins at the front. Fans and admirers alike lauded her impeccable fashion sense and radiant presence, making her a standout presence amidst the glitz and glamour of the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

