Munich airport faces delays after climate activists breach runway

Munich's airport was briefly closed early on Saturday after climate activists breached the grounds and glued themselves to a runway, a spokesperson said. One of two runways is now open but there will be delays, the spokesperson said.

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2024 10:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 10:51 IST
Image Credit: ANI

One of two runways is now open but there will be delays, the spokesperson said. The breach occurred during one of the busiest travel periods for the airport in southern Germany.

A series of posts on X by the climate activists Last Generation show members on what appears to be a runway or tarmac with protest signs. "A total of six people are sitting in two groups on different locations of the Munich airport," the post reads.

