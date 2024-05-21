Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone's AC struggle in this scorching heat is each one of us

Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone's constant battle with her AC in this scorching heat is something we can all relate to. Deepika, who is expecting her first child with hubby Ranveer Singh in September, dropped a story on her social media about her struggle with her AC this summer.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Deepika posted about the familiar dilemma of toggling the AC on and off repeatedly. The 'Chennai Express' actress shared a post that read, "I switch on my AC and in 2 mins I feel cold so I switch it off and then it's hot again so I switch it on and then it's cold again and I am stuck in a loop forever". Sharing this post the 'Singham Again' actress wrote, "Oh Hello".

On Monday, Deepika and Ranveer stepped out to cast their votes in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The Bollywood power couple, twinning in white, radiated joy as they arrived at the polling booth in Mumbai.

Deepika, beaming with her pregnancy glow, donned an oversized white shirt and light blue denim, her baby bump subtly visible, while Ranveer complemented her in a matching white ensemble. Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will next be seen in 'Singham Again,' the third installment of Rohit Shetty's cop universe.

Deepika steps into the role of Lady Singham alongside a stellar ensemble cast. Joining her are industry stalwarts including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor. But that's not all on her plate.

Deepika Padukone is set to dazzle audiences in the sci-fi epic 'Kalki 2898 AD,' sharing the screen with Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. Additionally, she's gearing up for 'The Intern,' a promising project where she will star alongside the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

