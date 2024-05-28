Left Menu

Dr Rashmi Saluja Honored with International Buddha Peace Award for Global Harmony Initiatives

Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson of Religare Enterprises, received the International Buddha Peace Award at the Myanmar Embassy in New Delhi for her contributions to global harmony. The event, attended by over 150 dignitaries and Buddhist monks, emphasized peace and strengthened India-Myanmar diplomatic ties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2024 10:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 10:22 IST
Dr Rashmi Saluja Honored with International Buddha Peace Award for Global Harmony Initiatives
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Rashmi Saluja, Executive Chairperson, Religare Enterprises and Chairperson, GTTCI (Global Trade & Technology Council of India), was awarded the International Buddha Peace Award at the 'Mahasaddhammajotikadhaja' Title conferring Ceremony on Sunday, 26 May 2024. The ceremony that took place at the Myanmar Embassy in New Delhi was presided over by His Excellency Mr. Moe Kyaw Aung, Ambassador of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar to India.

Dr Saluja was recognized for her contributions to promoting peace and global harmony. In her acceptance speech, Dr Saluja highlighted the urgent need for peace in today's world. She said, ''In these challenging times, the need for peace is more critical than ever. India has always been at the forefront of promoting peace and harmony, both within the nation and globally. It is our collective responsibility to continue this legacy and work towards a more peaceful world.'' The event featured distinguished guests such as Abhidhaza Maharaththa Guru, Agga Maha Pandita Dr Ashin Nyanissara, and Abhidhaza Maharaththa Guru, Dr Bhaddant Nyanesara, adding significant importance to the occasion. Over 150 Buddhist monks, followers, dignitaries from various embassies, and diplomats attended the ceremony.

This event reinforced the strong diplomatic ties between India and Myanmar and highlighted the shared commitment towards peace and understanding among nations. Religare Enterprises Ltd emphasized its ongoing dedication to supporting initiatives that promote peaceful coexistence. The company continues to provide platforms that highlight the shared responsibility of individuals, organizations, and nations in working towards global harmony.

About Religare Enterprises Limited: Religare Enterprises Limited (REL), a Core Investment Company (CIC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is a diversified financial services company. REL offers an integrated suite of financial services through its underlying subsidiaries and operating entities, including loans to SMEs, Affordable Housing Finance, Health Insurance and Retail Banking. REL is listed on the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India. The Religare Group (REL & subsidiaries) reaches over 1 million policyholders in insurance business, 1 million plus broking customers, more than 26,000 customers in MSME finance and over 10,000 customers in affordable housing finance. The Group employs more than 11,000 professionals servicing this diversified customer base with a presence in over 1,000 locations across India.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2422502/Dr_Rashmi_Saluja.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

How Intranet Tools Facilitate Knowledge Management and Sharing

 Global
2
South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

South Africa's $85 Billion Green Shift: Coal Community Concerns Loom Large

 Global
3
Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

Paraguayan Border Towns Hit Hard by Argentina's Economic Turbulence

 Global
4
Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four Years

Rebooting Trilateral Ties: South Korea, China, Japan Leaders Meet After Four...

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Schools: How AI is Redefining Education Policy for Tomorrow

Building a Resilient Future: Smart Investments for Disaster Preparedness in Europe

Bridging the Digital Divide: Strategic Directions for Cloud and Data Infrastructure in Developing Economies

How Brazil's Dual Infrastructure Investments Fuel Economic Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024