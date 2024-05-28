Left Menu

Reflex Gurugram Celebrates Milestone with 100,000 Food Packages Delivered

Reflex Gurugram proudly announces the successful delivery of 100,000 food packages through its Food Drive initiative. This milestone highlights Reflex's dedication to quality culinary experiences and community service. Founder Suman Bharti credits this achievement to the support from the Reflex team and community. Join the cause at www.reflexbrewery.com/food-drive.

Reflex Gurugram, is thrilled to announce a significant achievement in their ongoing commitment to quality and community service which was announced in the month of January, 2023. Reflex Food Drive initiative has successfully distributed 100,000 packages, underscoring the dedication to providing top-notch culinary experiences across the region.

This milestone represents more than just a number; it is a testament to the hard work, passion, and support from the Reflex team and the community. The Food Drive initiative was launched with the mission to bring the exquisite flavors and exceptional quality of Reflex Gurugram, to more people, especially during challenging times. With 100,000 packages delivered, Reflex is proud to have made a meaningful impact on the community, ensuring that everyone has access to delicious, high-quality food.

Suman Bharti, Founder of Reflex Gurugram, said, ''We are incredibly proud to have reached this milestone. This achievement is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to our customers and the community. We are grateful for the continued support and look forward to reaching even greater heights in the future.'' As we celebrate this milestone, Reflex Gurugram extends heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us on this journey. From our dedicated staff who work tirelessly to prepare and deliver these packages, to our loyal customers who continue to choose Reflex Gurugram this achievement belongs to all of us.

To join Reflex's food drive and be a catalyst for change in the community, individuals are invited to visit www.reflexbrewery.com/food-drive. Reflex welcomes participation from all who wish to contribute to this noble cause. Whether through donations, volunteering, or spreading the word, every act of kindness helps make a difference.

Join Reflex Gurugram in spreading love, compassion, and hope to those in need.

About Reflex Gurgaon Reflex Gurgaon offers luxury decor and ambience which is infused with a 30-foot-high ceiling with royal chandeliers and a 15 ft. tall LED screen. This place is known for its signature cocktails and world class drinks in five different styles, from its very own brewery.

Reflex Gurgaon also offers exceptional gourmet cuisine and lively entertainment to its guests. Reflex Gurgaon offers Happy Hours all throughout the week from Monday till Thursday. For ladies to make memories with their girly gang, look no further than spending a relaxed Wednesday evening at Reflex Gurgaon for a quick mid-week fun. Get ready to splurge on a classy evening amidst the aesthetic interiors for a beautiful photo opp at this place; sipping into unlimited cocktails from 8pm onwards. On Sundays, enjoy a subtle evening listening to Pop Retro music with your friends and families. One can cherish these moments at Reflex Gurgaon while grooving to the beats of the DJ music, who will keep you entertained throughout the evening till late night.

