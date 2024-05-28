Left Menu

Floods Ravage M Leelavathi's Treasured Library

Eminent Malayalam writer and critic M Leelavathi's home was heavily damaged due to continuous rains in Kochi. Floodwaters ruined her extensive collection of books and personal items. The 96-year-old academician moved to her son’s house due to the worsening situation, leaving behind submerged furniture and floating accolades.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 28-05-2024 15:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 15:36 IST
  India

Eminent Malayalam writer and literary critic M Leelavathi's home in Kalamassery here was damaged in heavy rains that battered Kerela's port city on Tuesday.

Hundreds of books, furniture, electronic equipment, and kitchen utensils in the two-story house were destroyed as flood water entered the building because of continuous rains.

The books and magazines, which were neatly arranged on the shelves and racks in various rooms of the house, were found floating in the water.

There was knee-deep water downstairs and the furniture is submerged.

The sight of several shields presented to the 96-year-old academician in these years, floating in flood waters was enough to disturb her admirers.

Leelavathi moved to her son's house as the rain intensified and flood water began to enter the house, sources close to her said.

A scientist at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) here said cloud burst could be the reason for heavy downpour in the Kalamassery area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

