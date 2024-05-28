Gasgrid Finland's LNG Terminal Hits Major Milestone: 95% Capacity Sold
Gasgrid Finland announced that almost the entire reservation capacity of its LNG terminal in Inkoo has been sold for the current year, reaching 95% occupancy. The sale of reservation capacity for the year 2025 is set to begin in July.
Reuters | Updated: 28-05-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 16:19 IST
FINLAND'S GASGRID SAID IN A STATEMENT: * ALMOST THE ENTIRE RESERVATION CAPACITY OF GASGRID'S LNG TERMINAL FOR THE CURRENT YEAR HAS BEEN SOLD
* LNG TERMINAL OPERATED BY GASGRID IN INKOO HAS ALREADY SOLD 95% OF ITS RESERVATION CAPACITY FOR THIS YEAR * SALE OF THE LNG TERMINAL'S RESERVATION CAPACITY FOR 2025 WILL BEGIN IN JULY Source text for Eikon: https://shorturl.at/dN6Ru (Reporting By Oslo newsroom)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
