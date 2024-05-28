Gasgrid Finland's LNG Terminal Hits Major Milestone: 95% Capacity Sold

FINLAND'S GASGRID SAID IN A STATEMENT: * ALMOST THE ENTIRE RESERVATION CAPACITY OF GASGRID'S LNG TERMINAL FOR THE CURRENT YEAR HAS BEEN SOLD

* LNG TERMINAL OPERATED BY GASGRID IN INKOO HAS ALREADY SOLD 95% OF ITS RESERVATION CAPACITY FOR THIS YEAR * SALE OF THE LNG TERMINAL'S RESERVATION CAPACITY FOR 2025 WILL BEGIN IN JULY Source text for Eikon: https://shorturl.at/dN6Ru (Reporting By Oslo newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)