Dr. Dinesh Shahra Champions Selfless Service and Sanatan Values

Dr. Dinesh Shahra visited Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh to promote Sanatan values and selfless service under the Dinesh Shahra Foundation. He provided prasadam and engaged in Gau Seva, while urging the adoption of love and service to elevate individual and social consciousness.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 16:19 IST
Dr. Dinesh Shahra
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 28: The Dinesh Shahra Foundation (DSF), under the inspiring leadership of Dr. Dinesh Shahra, continues to uphold its commitment to Seva (selfless service). Dr. Shahra recently visited Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh, where he embodied the foundation's core principles by offering food as prasadam to the children of the Ashram and actively participating in Gau Seva.

During this visit, Dr. Shahra urged individuals to adopt the Sanatan values of service and love to transform both individual and social consciousness. His participation in the Ganga Aarti and other spiritual rituals, in the presence of Chidanand Swarswati Ji, highlighted the DSF's dedication to promoting the spiritual values of the Sanatan tradition.

The Dinesh Shahra Foundation was established with a vision to create a positive impact on society by fostering values of peace, harmony, and selfless service. The foundation is actively involved in various initiatives aimed at community development, environmental sustainability, and the promotion of traditional Indian values and culture.

Dr. Dinesh Shahra, reflecting on the foundation's mission, stated, ''Service to humanity is the highest form of worship. Through the Dinesh Shahra Foundation, we aim to inspire others to embrace the values of love, compassion, and selfless service.'' The DSF remains steadfast in its mission to foster a deeper connection to the values of Seva and to inspire others to contribute positively to society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

