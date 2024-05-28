Left Menu

Sheikh Ansari's Enduring Legacy: Leading the Indian Hospice in Jerusalem

Sheikh Muhammad Munir Nazir Hassan Ansari, director and trustee of the Indian Hospice in Jerusalem, passed away at 96. Born in 1928, his family has cared for the monument, where Sufi saint Baba Farid prayed, since 1924. He was a Pravasi Diwas Samman awardee, recognizing his contributions to overseas Indians.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 28-05-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 28-05-2024 20:25 IST
India's Ambassador to Israel Sanjeev Singla on Tuesday condoled the passing away of Sheikh Muhammad Munir Nazir Hassan Ansari, the Director and trustee of the Indian Hospice in Jerusalem and a Pravasi Diwas Samman awardee.

Sheikh Ansari, 96, was born in Jerusalem in 1928 and his family has been taking care of the Indian hospice, a remarkable monument where Baba Farid, the famous 12th-century Sufi saint from Punjab, is said to have prayed in seclusion for 40 days.

He died on May 24. ''Amb. Sanjeev Singla conveyed his deep condolences at the passing away of Sheikh Muhammad Munir Nazir Hassan Ansari, director and trustee of the @indianhospice, in Jerusalem today,'' the Embassy of India in Israel wrote in a post on X along with some pictures.

The Government of India conferred Pravasi Diwas Samman on Sheikh Ansari in 2011, the highest recognition given to overseas Indians.

His father, Sheikh Nazir Hassan Ansari, became the first caretaker of the Indian Hospice in 1924 and the family has looked after it for a hundred years now.

They had moved to Jerusalem from Uttar Pradesh.

